Cricket South Africa have announced that they will finally release the long-awaited Fundudzi Forensic report on Thursday afternoon.

The decision comes comes after long standing resistance from CSA’s former board and the member’s council.

The CSA interim board‚ who met on Monday‚ decided to make the report available as of November 25 at 4pm.

The board said the report needed to be released because of the interests of the public and the cricket fraternity.

“The board is alive to the fact that some individuals and organisation have concerns that they have been mentioned or implicated in the report‚ that some individuals have not [been] heard and that the report does not necessarily paint a full picture.

"The board has nevertheless concluded that it is overwhelmingly in the public interest and in the interest of CSA to release the report at this time.”

One of the reasons behind the report not being released publicly was because of individuals not being consulted when it was compiled.

To this effect‚ the statement guaranteed rights of responses and the opportunity for affected parties to state their cases.

“All stakeholders will be given a fair opportunity to convey their views. In addition‚ no action will be taken against any person implicated without a full investigation‚ fair procedures‚ and in particular everyone being given the opportunity to be heard‚” the statement said.