AKA puts Reebok on blast over SneAKA deal, says he didn't 'get one cent'

Rapper AKA has come out guns blazing against Reebok, claiming he was not paid for the creation and marketing of his SneAKA shoe range.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the finer details of how the SneAKA collaboration apparently turned sour and that he “didn't get a cent” for it.

AKA lifted the lid after a fan praised him over the sneaker, saying it was one of the best he's ever bought and a big win for hip-hop culture.

“Can you believe they didn’t pay me a single cent for this? Not one cent,” AKA said, shocking his followers.

In 2017, AKA announced that he had signed a “seven-figure” deal with the sports brand and was even flown to the States to meet with Reebok big wigs.

Naturally fans celebrated the moment with the rapper, assuming the creation of the SneAKA meant more coins for the Mega.

However, it turns out, AKA was “paid” in exposure for the collaboration.