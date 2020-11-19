Somizi cookbook's popularity 'nearly crashed the system'

Just a couple hours after launching his cookbook: Dinner at Somizi’s — I Am Not A Chef on Wednesday, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed how pre-sale orders had hit the roof.

The media personality took to Twitter and expressed how grateful he was for the amazing support.

He also said his cookbook would make for the perfect Christmas gift. Sowetan's entertainment reporter Emmanuel Tjiya co-authored the cookbook with Mhlongo-Motaung.