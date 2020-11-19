Somizi cookbook's popularity 'nearly crashed the system'
Just a couple hours after launching his cookbook: Dinner at Somizi’s — I Am Not A Chef on Wednesday, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed how pre-sale orders had hit the roof.
The media personality took to Twitter and expressed how grateful he was for the amazing support.
He also said his cookbook would make for the perfect Christmas gift. Sowetan's entertainment reporter Emmanuel Tjiya co-authored the cookbook with Mhlongo-Motaung.
SomG63 took to Instagram and confidently said that, judging by first day of pre-order sales yesterday, he was sure that he and his team were going to break records.
“Thanks to everyone who has pre-ordered and apologies to those who encountered problems. The system nearly crashed.”
He added that there was a limited amount of books, so you'd have to pre-order to avoid disappointment.
Somizi's long-awaited cookbook is due to be released in “less than two weeks”.
In a short video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Somizi told his fans, “I want to and would love to break records, but I cannot break records without you.
“Let’s break records, let’s sell, sell, sell!” he enthusiastically said to his followers.
The book can be pre-ordered from CNA's website for R295.
