How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum

PINEAPPLE BEER

I have fond memories of my mother who, together with a friend, would always ensure they kept the skins from pineapples to make this fruity beer, which went down a treat in Durban's tropical climate. Of course children weren't allowed to partake in the pleasure of the beer, but we always managed a sip or two on the QT.

This recipe comes from the late SJA de Villiers's book, Cook & Enjoy It: South African Cookery Manual. It uses both the skins and the fruit of the pineapple, which gives the beer a stronger flavour.

Makes: about 4 litres

What you'll need:

10 litre plastic container or bucket, well washed

Dishcloth

Fine sieve, muslin cloth or a piece of netting

2 x 2 litre cooldrink bottles with lids, well washed

Ingredients:

2 large ripe pineapples

4- 5 litres freshly boiled water (the amount depends on the size of the pineapples)

4 cups (800g) sugar or more to taste

Ice and fresh pineapple slices (optional), to serve

How to brew it: