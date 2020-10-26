Battle for Somizi's cook show bubbles over

Talks between TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo, his producer and a budding TV creator have deadlocked over Dinner at Somizi's intellectual property theft dispute.

This has now led Hastings Moeng’s lawyers to serve Mhlongo, his producer Legend Manqele and MultiChoice with separate letters of demand, which threaten the show’s second season. The letters were sent on Friday.

Moeng claims to be the brains behind Dinner at Somizi’s.

Mhlongo, Manqele and MultiChoice were served with the letters after a standoff after numerous meetings between Moeng’s lawyers, MultiChoice and Manqele failed to reach an agreement.

The meetings were held after Moeng had demanded acknowledgement and a share of spoils of the show last month. According to one of the letters, Mhlongo had not attended any of the two meetings.

The three parties have until tomorrow to provide Moeng with any information on details surrounding its second season after the first one ended last month.

Moeng is now demanding that MultiChoice disclose how much it paid Mhlongo and Manqele for the first season of the cooking show that featured the socialite hosting celebrity guests for dinner.

Moeng had in previous correspondences shown records that revealed he had shared his idea for the cooking show with Mhlongo and Manqele via email in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

M-Net/1Magic declined to comment yesterday.

In the letters which Sowetan has seen, Moeng’s lawyers, Marweshe Attorneys Incorporated, demanded disclosures on negotiations either pending or completed about Dinner at Somizi’s happening without Moeng.

I a seven-page letter addressed to MultiChoice’s lawyers, Webber Wentzel, Moeng’s lawyers say they were informed by the company that season two of the popular reality TV show was on the cards.

“Your client, MultiChoice, is requested to disclose, in good faith, if any agreements concluded pertaining to the cooking-talk show or is aiming to enter into any agreement thereof, and if our client will be included,” the letter stated.

“MultiChoice is further requested, in good faith, to disclose the agreement entered into between the channel, Somizi and Legend, including the amount that had been paid to Somizi and Legend pertaining to season one,” the letter stated.