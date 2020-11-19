Law expert says fugitive preacher is untruthful about fear of unfair trial

'Malawi can't afford to default on SADC treaty over Bushiri'

Failure by Malawi to extradite self-proclaimed prophet and now fugitive Shepherd Bushiri and his wife to SA could strain relations between the two countries.



The Bushiris were arrested in Malawi yesterday but it has not become clear if the authorities there will hand over the couple to South Africa where they escaped while on bail...