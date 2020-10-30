Thobani's new solo venture is not the end of Distruction Boyz

After three successful albums with gqom group Distruction Boyz, Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi is making his breakout as a solo artist. This, however, does not mean the end of the group. He reassures fans that it is still very much alive and kicking.



His EP, We Don’t Play the Same Gqom, dropped last Friday. It features guest appearances by Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha and Madanon...