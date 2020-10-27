'You have left a hole in my heart': Jamie Foxx mourns his sister

US actor Jamie Foxx says he has a "hole in his heart" after the death of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon.

Dixon, who had Down syndrome, died last Monday, according to People. She was 36.

The award-winning actor shared the news on Instagram yesterday, and posted a moving tribute to his "beautiful, loving" sister.

Sharing multiple images of him and a smiling Dixon, Foxx revealed his "heart is shattered into a million pieces" by her death.

"My beautiful, loving sister DeOndra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive. Anyone who knew my sis, knew that she was a bright light. I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.

"Well, I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on. Though my pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me, my family, and her friends. From dancing in the Blame It video to dancing on the Grammys.