'You have left a hole in my heart': Jamie Foxx mourns his sister
The actor shared fond memories of his late sibling in an Instagram post
US actor Jamie Foxx says he has a "hole in his heart" after the death of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon.
Dixon, who had Down syndrome, died last Monday, according to People. She was 36.
The award-winning actor shared the news on Instagram yesterday, and posted a moving tribute to his "beautiful, loving" sister.
Sharing multiple images of him and a smiling Dixon, Foxx revealed his "heart is shattered into a million pieces" by her death.
"My beautiful, loving sister DeOndra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive. Anyone who knew my sis, knew that she was a bright light. I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.
"Well, I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on. Though my pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me, my family, and her friends. From dancing in the Blame It video to dancing on the Grammys.
The Ray actor shared more fond memories of Dixon, who was an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, revealing that while her death had left a "hole in my heart", he would "fill it with all of the memories you gave me".
"I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love. And y’all please keep my family in your prayers," he said.