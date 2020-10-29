Feed your addiction with these telenovelas, soaps and sepies streaming now on Showmax

OK, first things first: soap operas and sepies are identical — except soapies are in any one of 10 of the official 11 languages of SA (English, Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swati, Tsonga, Tswana, Venda, Xhosa or Zulu), while sepies are in Afrikaans (the 11th of the official languages).

Now for the fun part ... the difference between soapies and telenovelas.

Soap operas by nature don’t have an ending. They evolve over time and new characters come in, old characters leave and sometimes return years later to continue their storyline and branch into new stories.

Telenovelas, when they’re written, have a definite start and end part — and they can last anywhere between 12 and 18 months. That’s the plan, but sometimes they become so popular with viewers that they’re turned into a soapie. Like Isibaya — when it started way back in 2013, it was planned as a weekday drama, which then turned into a telenovela, which then turned into a soapie.

“There are lots of differences between telenovelas and soap operas,” says Aaron Diaz, best known as Ricardo Calderon in Betty en NY (Betty In New York, the Mexican remake of Yo Soy, Betty, La Fea — the Colombian telenovela that became dramedy series Ugly Betty). The American-Mexican actor has starred in a telenovela every year since 2001 and says that “telenovelas are part of our TV culture. Us Latins like a lot of drama and that’s one of the reasons they do so well.”

“I actually got started in musicals,” says Eugenio Siller, who played twins separated at birth Leonardo and Pedro in 2015 telenovela ¿Quién es quién? “And I get to sing and perform in some of my shows because we’re all about being spectacular. My one song was the romantic theme for the entire show.”

Style says a lot

Telenovelas are wildly popular in the Latin-American market (such as Mexico, Argentina, Chile and other Spanish-speaking countries). They’re usually over the top in production style and flair, with characters being involved in storylines that are crazier than stories you’d hear in a psychiatric facility.

Everything from twins being separated at birth and accidentally meeting up as adults, to super villains trying to force a vineyard owner to sell his property by poisoning his crop and murdering half his staff. You name the theme, and it’s almost guaranteed to have been used as a plot in a telenovela.