OUTsurance reveals pulling Katlego Maboe adverts 'off air' had no financial impact on him

OUTsurance head of client relations Natasha Kawulesar provided a statement to TshisaLIVE explaining that the insurance company decided to pull Katlego's adverts to allow his family the “space and time to deal with this matter”.

Natasha added that it was also important to note that Katlego was not an OUTsurance employee or a permanent contractor to OUTsurance.

“He is a professional actor who is paid on a campaign by campaign basis. Katlego has received his full compensation from OUTsurance for all past as well as the current campaign in which he was featured. This includes performance as well as full usage fees for the entire campaign.”

Meanwhile, more than 62,269 people have signed a petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was taken off air after an investigation into abuse allegations levelled against him.

The petition to bring Katlego back to the TV screen said the presenter's life had nothing to do with his personal life.

“If OUTsurance doesn't bring Katlego back, this petition will be signed by South Africans to boycott OUTsurance until [they] bring the poor guy back on our screens again,” it read.

“This young man deserves a chance because he was not drunk, abusing any woman or taking drugs in the eyes of the public,” it said.