OUTsurance reveals pulling Katlego Maboe adverts 'off air' had no financial impact on him

As a petition by fans to 'Bring back Katlego Maboe' continues to gain momentum online, after he was taken off air, a statement by OUTsurance has revealed that he had received full compensation for the campaigns in which he has featured.

The face of “Changa daai ding” and SABC3 Espresso presenter Katlego came under fire last Friday after a video of him confessing to cheating on his partner Monique Muller went viral.

Katlego also faces abuse allegations and accusations of contravening a protection order against him. Even though he denied the allegations of abuse, Espresso issued a statement confirming that Katlego would not be on air pending the outcome of the investigation.

OUTsurance also decided to pull all adverts featuring the presenter.