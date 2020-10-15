Sindo, students held at gunpoint

'I thought I was going to die after being mugged'

Cape Town-based theatre practitioner Mandisi Sindo is living in fear after being robbed at gunpoint and held hostage with more than 100 students at his shack theatre in Khayelitsha on Saturday.



The incident took place at about 2.30pm when six men forced everyone inside the theatre before demanding his expensive camera, MacBook, sound recording equipment, his wallet that had three bank cards, six phones and cash...