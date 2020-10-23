Former Bafana Bafana striker Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe is not planning to hang up his boots yet despite the fact that he is approaching the age of 43.

Nomvethe‚ who has played for the likes of Orlando Pirates‚ Kaizer Chiefs. Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu during his successful career‚ insists that his body can still carry him for another season.

Nomvethe has also played for European clubs like Salernitana‚ Udinese and Empoli in Italy‚ Aalborg BK in Norway and Djurgarden in Sweden in his overseas spell that lasted for about five years.

“My body is fine – mentally I am prepared and physically I am fit‚” proclaimed the 42-year-old who turned out for Uthongathi FC in the GladAfrica Championship [First Division] last season.

“I think the team [Uthongathi FC] still needs my services even though I have been out to do the 200km Challenge in the BrightRock Battle of the Sports. I am back to training now and the players and the coach want my services so that I can help the team.

“This is a gift that I have been given and I don’t just want to just throw it away like that. I want to continue playing until I reach at least 45 years because I believe in myself with the career that I have had.

“Nothing has changed‚ I am still quick‚ I am still dribbling and I am still beating the younger players.”

Nomvethe also congratulated former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on his new job at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.