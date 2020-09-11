Ekurhuleni woman beaten after 'gift' car turns out to be stolen

An Ekurhuleni woman was beaten up after her husband innocently showered her with a “surprise gift” that turned out to be a stolen car bought from a Johannesburg car dealership.



Thembisile Ngozo, who works as a private nurse, said her dream of owning a car turned into reality last month when her husband bought her a second-hand Toyota Yaris...