Ekurhuleni woman beaten after 'gift' car turns out to be stolen
An Ekurhuleni woman was beaten up after her husband innocently showered her with a “surprise gift” that turned out to be a stolen car bought from a Johannesburg car dealership.
Thembisile Ngozo, who works as a private nurse, said her dream of owning a car turned into reality last month when her husband bought her a second-hand Toyota Yaris...
