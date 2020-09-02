Sensational Sneziey launches solo music career
Idols SA season 15 runner-up Sneziey Msomi admits the past year has been about sustaining her 30 seconds of fame after coming short of the grand prize.
Sneziey is launching her solo music career after inking a record deal with Gallo Record Company...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.