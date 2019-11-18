WATCH | King William’s Town comes to a standstill as SA celebrates Luyolo winning Idols

The streets of King William's Town in the Eastern Cape erupted after Luyolo Yiba was crowned this season's winner of Idols SA.

Luyolo, who hails from the town, beat Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi for the crown at a packed Carnival City in Boksburg on Sunday.

Luyolo won a prize package worth more than R1.5m, including R1m cash, a Huawei Matebook X, GT watch, B525 Router, 20GB of Telkom Data, a Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost, a R100,000 Truworths voucher, R80,000 worth of Yahama music instruments and a record deal with Gallo.

Residents of King William’s Town braved the cold to watch the finale at a public viewing location provided by the local ward committee.

The area erupted when Luyolo won, with cars packing the streets to celebrate.