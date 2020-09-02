Tinkler aims for strong finish
Eric Tinkler is planning to use Maritzburg United’s remaining two Absa Premiership matches to cement their place in the top eight.
Maritzburg are currently sixth on the table and will play fifth-placed Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (6pm). They will conclude their campaign against Bloemfontein Celtic at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.
Tinkler is pleased with his side as they are guaranteed a top-eight finish even if they lose their last two matches.“Two games left, we have now cemented our position in the top eight which is a fantastic achievement by the boys,” Tinkler said.
“I am extremely proud of the team, having ensured that we finished in the top eight and having ensured the worst position we can finish is seventh [should they lose and Cape Town City who are seventh win their last two matches].
“It has been a long and tough season and I’m very proud of the team from what we’ve achieved. But obviously, we will like to finish well and we like to finish strong,” Tinkler said.
The Team of Choice will have to do without striker Judas Moseamedi, who picked his fourth booking during their 1-1 draw against Highlands Park at the weekend.
“I think everybody is raring to go against Orlando Pirates. I know the boys will be up for the challenge and hopefully, we can go and cause an upset,” Tinkler said.
Fresh from their 2-1 victory over SuperSport United at the weekend, Pirates will look to make it two in two as they aim to finish the season on a high.
That victory was their first in six matches and could be a confidence booster ahead of the remaining two matches against Maritzburg and Stellenbosch.
And coach Josef Zinnbauer will be counting on Thembinkosi Lorch, who created the two goals in their victory against SuperSport, when they meet Maritzburg tonight.
“I look [forward] to the last two games. It’s a short time I know,” Zinnbauer said.
“The next game is important for me and we have to stay focused and see what happens.”
