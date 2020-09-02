Tinkler aims for strong finish

Eric Tinkler is planning to use Maritzburg United’s remaining two Absa Premiership matches to cement their place in the top eight.

Maritzburg are currently sixth on the table and will play fifth-placed Orlando Pirates at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (6pm). They will conclude their campaign against Bloemfontein Celtic at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

Tinkler is pleased with his side as they are guaranteed a top-eight finish even if they lose their last two matches.“Two games left, we have now cemented our position in the top eight which is a fantastic achievement by the boys,” Tinkler said.

“I am extremely proud of the team, having ensured that we finished in the top eight and having ensured the worst position we can finish is seventh [should they lose and Cape Town City who are seventh win their last two matches].

“It has been a long and tough season and I’m very proud of the team from what we’ve achieved. But obviously, we will like to finish well and we like to finish strong,” Tinkler said.

The Team of Choice will have to do without striker Judas Moseamedi, who picked his fourth booking during their 1-1 draw against Highlands Park at the weekend.