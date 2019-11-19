Luyolo Yiba beats odds to be millionaire

Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba only had just R1,000 in his bank account before becoming an instant millionaire on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old Eastern Cape-born star beat Sneziey Msomi to be crowned the season 15 champion. One of his many prizes was R1m in cash.

Yiba told Sowetan that he was also excited about his brand-new 2019 Ford Fiesta that he won.

"I'm definitely excited about the car and the moola. I haven't given much thought to what I'm going to be doing with the money," he said.

"I'm not really worried about relatives and friends coming out of the woods to claim a piece of my money. I think I'm ready for them. I know who my people are."