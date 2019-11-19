Luyolo Yiba beats odds to be millionaire
Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba only had just R1,000 in his bank account before becoming an instant millionaire on Sunday night.
The 24-year-old Eastern Cape-born star beat Sneziey Msomi to be crowned the season 15 champion. One of his many prizes was R1m in cash.
Yiba told Sowetan that he was also excited about his brand-new 2019 Ford Fiesta that he won.
"I'm definitely excited about the car and the moola. I haven't given much thought to what I'm going to be doing with the money," he said.
"I'm not really worried about relatives and friends coming out of the woods to claim a piece of my money. I think I'm ready for them. I know who my people are."
Yiba said not at any stage in the game did he think he will win the competition. His focus was on growing as a musician.
"I slept so late last night [Sunday] because it was so hard to fall asleep. All of these things are going through my mind that 'you just made it'.
"I never in my wildest dreams thought I will be here and be crowned winner of Idols SA. I just wanted to make top 10 and anything that happened after that for me was fine. The main thing I wanted from the competition was the platform. To me it was about my growth, and South Africans saw how I grew in the process. I focused strongly on bettering myself."
His parents Dumisani and Noncedo are extremely proud of him for winning the reality show and were present at Carnival City in Brakpan to witness his victory.
Before entering the competition, Luyolo was a software developer. "It wasn't a hard decision to pursue my music dream and enter Idols SA. I like software development, but I love music. Music has always been the one thing that I truly love."
