Sultry Phindile Gwala back with a bang on small screen
Bombshell Phindile Gwala is back on TV with a bang, starting tonight.
The 32-year-old actress stirred up the small screen and drove Mzansi nuts with her hot derriere as receptionist Nonny when she made her acting debut on Muvhango in 2010...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.