Family 'happy' as military ombud says soldiers were out of line in Collins Khosa death

Steyl told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Thursday: “Though we have not seen the full report because it is not public yet, we are happy with findings of the ombud, which clearly show that there was an honest, proper investigation that was followed. We are happy that the ombud interviewed witnesses and showed he wanted to get to the bottom of the issue.”

Khosa’s bother-in-law, Thabiso Muvhango, who witnessed the assault, said the findings were a step in the right direction for the family to find justice.

“This is what we told them from the beginning, that those soldiers were wrong to even get into our yard and assault Collins like that. Though nothing will bring him back, we are glad that the ombud’s findings correspond with what we saw on the day and what we have been saying all along,” he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated and that no arrests had been made. “We wouldn't like to divulge more information that might compromise the investigation,” Masondo told TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE