“He was a legend when it comes to football. Long before our times he was there. He was someone I looked up to before I got into the industry‚ and it was an honour to have worked under him.

“We still expected a lot from him. I mean‚ he was still young.”

Close friend Duma Ndlovu‚ the filmmaker and producer and creator of popular SABC soapie Muvhango‚ told TimesLIVE: “South Africa has lost another giant to the cornavirus.

“S’bu’s life and work speaks for itself. And I think for me the message is that we as a country should take coronavirus very seriously‚ and observe all the protocols‚ because we should not be losing figures such as S’bu to this disease.”

Earlier Ndlovu posted on Facebook: “Last night I lost a dear friend‚ a brother and cousin. Sbu Mseleku‚ the veteran sports journalist succumbed to Covid -19 around 9pm last night and his family is still trying to come to terms with his passing.