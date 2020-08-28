Get ready to see different side of Tasha in Power's spin-off series

Naturi Naughton strips completely bare as she reprises her much-loved character Tasha St Patrick in new TV series Power Book II: Ghost.



While Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) was holding down on Empire, Naughton was just as ghetto fabulous in American crime drama Power created by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis Jackson popularly known by his rap moniker 50 Cent...