Ten times notorious artist Rasta 'botched' portraits
Funeral painter Rasta has earned himself a reputation for his work, but not in the best way.
His art has become so notorious that The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana tweeted that she does not want Rasta to sketch her at her funeral. She was reacting to his portrait of the late radio broadcaster Bob Mabena.
There have been some glimmers of hope after he managed to produce a decent portrait of the late struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni.
Here are 10 famous people, living and late, who have been victims of Rasta's botched paintings:
Model and actress Zenande Mfenyana
Since she rather not be painted on her funeral, I thought I'd honor her while she's still alive— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 20, 2020
Happy women's month @Zenande_Mcfen pic.twitter.com/mVeiFX7aQF
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
No one:— king-Luu.💘🍌🌎 (@KINGT85917992) February 8, 2020
Absolutely no one:
Rasta paint Malema instead of @zozitunzi pic.twitter.com/8VWp88Pys1
TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago
There you go bro @TakaTina1 pic.twitter.com/umHme2uweV— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) June 18, 2020
Entrepreneur Richard Maponya
Lord please grant the rasta s attitude, his spirit is made out of iron. He doesn't have abantu ba zo thini syndrome. pic.twitter.com/EbVYYpIc4G— 100%Mac 🍟🍔🥤 (@macdonaldmtilen) January 14, 2020
Bob Mabena
#BobMabena #Newzroom405— uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) August 15, 2020
The famous Rasta outside the late Bob Mabena's home, paying his last respects with a portrait. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/1KVbfnilAe
Gospel artist and pastor Neyi Zimu
Rasta should be in prison 😳😳— Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) December 11, 2019
#NeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/OLkTgnyohc
Higher education, science and technology deputy minister Buti Manamela
Happy birthday to Deputy Minister @ButiManamela pic.twitter.com/so6PVC4y90— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 10, 2020
Diplomat Zindzi Mandela
#RIPZindziMandela— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 17, 2020
Had to wake up to honor Africa's Princess Today outside her Mother's home Winnie
RIP Zindzi Mandela pic.twitter.com/i7zoDdbVnk
Actress Mary Twala
Working on the 2nd portrait#RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/DQ7fscu94s— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 6, 2020
Actress, filmmaker, producer and businesswoman Connie Ferguson
The Queen of Mzansi @Connie_Ferguson pic.twitter.com/kVGuz0uf8W— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 4, 2020