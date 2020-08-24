Nomzamo Mbatha reflects on decision to move overseas and 'Coming to America 2' gig

US-based SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who is set to give the world more Mzansi magic when Coming to America 2 is released, has described the role as a dream come true.

The star is living that A-lister life ever since she moved overseas last August after scoring a role in the sequel to the 1988 cult classic.

She will be joining a star-studded international cast, including the original cast of Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi). New cast members include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor and Garcelle Beauvais.

Speaking to True Love magazine recently, Nomzamo said she had been auditioning for several roles in the US last year, and received the call on her grandmother's birthday to say she got the part in the film.

"It was a very surreal moment. When you have been holding onto a dream and hope, and it finally comes to pass, you don't react in the way it had played out in your head. That Sunday I moved around in a daze."

Nomzamo was in SA at the time and was given just 72 hours to return to America to finalise the paperwork, but first wanted to see her mother.

"Everything was a sprint - rushing my mother to fly to Joburg as I could not go without seeing her because because I didn't know when I would come back home," she said.

The star has made massive moves since scoring the role, and last month announced that she had signed an international deal with Beyoncé's PR team, Schure Media Group.

She also signed to one of the world's biggest talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency.

Reflecting on her decision to move overseas, Nomzamo told fans last year it was "a choice of faith".

“Moving to Los Angeles was a choice of faith, and God has surpassed my wildest dreams. This moment is bigger than me. This moment is for every single girl who doubts herself or just how big her God is. My life is a testament to that. My life says God is bigger than ginormous!"