Local primary school rising star lands lead role in international movie

SA's talent continues to lift the flag high by securing international gigs.

The latest rising star is Curro pupil Kamvalethu Jonas, who was cast in a lead role for an upcoming international movie, Mlungu Wam.

The movie will see the Grade 4 pupil play the role of Winnie, a child with a single mother who is trying to navigate life in the suburbs of Cape Town.

According to producers Fox Fire Films, Jonas landed the role shortly after her impressive audition.

When she received the news about her casting, Jonas was overjoyed, knowing she would travel to Cape Town where principal photography will start on August 3.

Fox Fire Films director Jenna Bass said she was impressed by Jonas.

“We chose Kamva for her infectious charm, charisma and energy. We think she will be a star on camera,” said Bass.

“I am very proud of Kamva. This is an exciting opportunity for her to participate in the local film industry and showcase South African stories,” said Jonas' drama teacher, Justin Engelbrecht.

“Kamva is an intelligent and talented young lady, and I anticipate her audience will enjoy her performance as much as I have enjoyed having her in my class. Congratulations to Kamva and Fox Fire Films. I wish her all success in this project and look forward to the screening.”

The movie is set to hit the big screen as early as mid-2021.

In light of ongoing Covid-19 concerns, the producers said all possible precautions will be taken to ensure a safe and comfortable work environment for the cast and crew.