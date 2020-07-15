Music association Impra accused of 'swindling' artists' funds

South African music industry stakeholders are hopping mad after discovering that the Independent Music Performance Rights Association (Impra) has allegedly used money meant for royalties for its social relief fund drive.

These accusations have surfaced after the leading performance rights collection association received R10m from SABC for needle-time or performance royalties.

Impra, which according to its website represents over a 1,000 artists, is accused by legendary musician Sello "Chicco" Twala and other industry stakeholders of "swindling" monies meant for artists.

Twala raised an alarm through an open letter which was directed to ministers Nathi Mthethwa (sports, arts and culture), Stella Ndabeni (communications) and Ebrahim Patel (for trade and industry).

The collecting society was further accused of taking royalties and using them in its Impra/SABC Relief Fund project where some artists were paid R3,000 during the current Covid-19 crisis.

In the midst of all the drama, minister Mthethwa has been drawn into the fray as he is accused of "folding his arms" while the matter affects the livelihood of artists.