TS Records demands apology from Zahara over royalty claims

TS Records has hit back at Zahara's claims that the company owes her money for royalties, issuing a cease-and-desist letter to the star preventing her making "false and defamatory statements" about the company to the media on the matter.

Sowetan reported earlier this week that the singer had accused TS Records of underpaying her for performances, record sales and royalties. She later told Metro FM's Mo Flava that she would sometimes get "a mere R10,000".

TK Nciza, who owns the label with DJ Sbu, has denied the allegation. In a letter dated April 11, which is addressed to Zahara, the company's attorneys Rosengarten & Feinberg said they had noted Zahara's utterances on several media platforms and called on her to refrain from making any false or defamatory comments on the matter. They also disputed her claims.

A copy of the letter was posted by DJ Sbu on Instagram on Friday, along with several other statements from TS Records, Universal Music and Sheer Publishing - all claiming that they did not owe Zahara anything.