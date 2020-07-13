Theatres won't risk financial loss

The announcement that arts and entertainment establishments would reopen for public has been met with trepidation, with most entertainment institutions reluctant of taking chances amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since Gauteng is the epicentre of Covid-19 in the country, with a rapid increase in the number of infections every day, theatre institutions are concerned about the safety of their patrons.

They further point out that running shows for 50 people was not feasible for their business as they could not afford further financial risks.

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa published regulations which allows for the reopening of entertainment institutions.

Mthethwa stated that the entertainment institutions can operate provided they comply with measures aimed at preventing and combating the spread of Covid-19 as per 27 (2) of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act no. 57 of 2002).

Market Theatre in Newtown has made it clear that it was not opening soon.