Tracee Ellis Ross debuts her singing voice in new film 'The High Note'

Tracee Ellis Ross plays a singing superstar in her new feel-good movie "The High Note," but the actor said the film has nothing to do with her famous mother, Diana Ross.

"I understand the questions," Ross said in an interview. "I welcome the questions. It's really fine. But the answer to all of them is no."

The movie, which will be released on home video-on-demand platforms on Friday, gives Ross her long-awaited chance to sing on screen.

"It's something I've always wanted to do," she said. "It was one of my childhood dreams. My biggest dreams that turned into one of my biggest fears, and understandable fear, because of who my mom is."

Diana Ross, 76, rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of Motown Records’ vocal group the Supremes, one of the world’s best-selling female groups in history, and later had a successful solo career.