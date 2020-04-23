Entertainment

Nomzamo Mbatha caught in 3.8-magnitude LA earthquake

By Masego Seemela - 23 April 2020 - 11:11
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha shares about experiencing a 3.8-magnitude earthquake while in the US.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/Instagram

With the world currently facing a dreadful pandemic, the last thing you'd want to experience is an earthquake while you are more than 16,000km away from your homeland.

What actress Nomzamo Mbatha believed was her “heavy walk” at first, turned out to be a 3.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, America on Wednesday.

As citizens are encouraged to stay safe at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus in their respective countries across the world, Nomzamo was doing the same.

Little did the former Isibaya actress know that she'd experience an earthquake while walking from her hallway to the bathroom.  

She took to Twitter to share her experience.

“Was actually walking from the hallway to the bathroom and I felt a tremble But then I quickly dismissed it and thought 'damn girl why you walk so heavy' ... Kanti.”

Nomzamo is based in America while working on projects in the country. Last year she was cast in the highly-anticipated Coming to America sequel.

She will be joining a star-studded international cast, including the original cast of Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi). New cast members include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Kiki Layne, Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor and Garcelle Beauvais.

In a statement, Nomzamo said she was “speechless to be a part of a project of such a magnitude”.

“To God be the glory. It is truly unreal to me. The sacrifices have paid off. The goal was never insurmountable, but rather a path of commitment, diligent work and sacrifices by me and my team.”

