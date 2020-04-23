Nomzamo Mbatha caught in 3.8-magnitude LA earthquake

With the world currently facing a dreadful pandemic, the last thing you'd want to experience is an earthquake while you are more than 16,000km away from your homeland.

What actress Nomzamo Mbatha believed was her “heavy walk” at first, turned out to be a 3.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, America on Wednesday.

As citizens are encouraged to stay safe at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus in their respective countries across the world, Nomzamo was doing the same.

Little did the former Isibaya actress know that she'd experience an earthquake while walking from her hallway to the bathroom.

She took to Twitter to share her experience.

“Was actually walking from the hallway to the bathroom and I felt a tremble But then I quickly dismissed it and thought 'damn girl why you walk so heavy' ... Kanti.”