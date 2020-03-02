Nomzamo Mbatha, NaakMusiq & Kylie Jenner: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Serving looks at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and slaying the streets of Paris are just a few ways in which some of our fave celebs spent their weekend.
Further abroad, beach body goals were served, while others played their part towards transformation and triumph at Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour.
Here's what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Nomzamo Mbatha was dripping in elegance at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event which took place in Cape Town this weekend. The Gert Johan Coetzee jumpsuit which she wore is totally to die for, and we believe she absolutely owned this look!
Still in Cape Town, NaakMusiq was hard at work and looking quite smart while doing so. His caption "no days off" comes as no surprise since the artist is known for always putting his all into his craft. The lesson here? If you're going to work on weekends, you may as well look good while doing it.
Wouldn't we all love to make a fashion statement in the streets of the fashion capital? Well, actress Nandi Mbatha did exactly that this weekend. While many are still drooling over the outfit she rocked at the SunMet, Nandi caused traffic on social media with her high-end fur coat.
The Skhanda King recently had his first live show in Oslo, Norway. This weekend, he bid farewell to the country and its snow. If the recent videos on his Instagram story are anything to go by, the rapper enjoyed his time in Norway.
Jennifer Lopez reflected on the past 365 days at Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Foucs tour in Los Angeles. The America actress and singer spoke on stage about a variety of topics including manifesting visions, finding purpose and navigating difficult relationships. Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour is aimed at transformation and triumph.
Media personality Kylie Jenner served serious body goals this weekend. The star posted images of herself in a simple but elegant swimsuit, and while the post drove her followers wild, it also came as no surprise to them as her vacation looks are never anything short of amazing.