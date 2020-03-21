Sarah Langa is gatvol of getting hate: I’m so done with humans!

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha isn't the only influential female celeb who is fed up by unsolicited opinions over what she says and does: Sarah Langa has joined her in spitting some truth for all the naysayers in her life.

The influencer took to Twitter to express her frustration over people who insist on putting her down and telling her she's not good enough.

"I'm so done with humans," declared Sarah.

"I can only handle being told I'm never good enough so many times. It's never damn good enough," she fumed in a now-deleted post.