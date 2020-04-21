Five minutes with internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo

Eighteen-year-old internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo has been entertaining Africa and the world during the Covid-19 lockdown. The natural-born entertainer from Nairobi in Kenya has particularly garnered much deserved attention in South Africa for her witty videos.

Her videos on the politics of lockdown resonate with all of her fans, with a sprinkle of her native tounge Kiswahili she has us all enamored. Even South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has given her the thumbs up.