Five minutes with internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo
Eighteen-year-old internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo has been entertaining Africa and the world during the Covid-19 lockdown. The natural-born entertainer from Nairobi in Kenya has particularly garnered much deserved attention in South Africa for her witty videos.
Her videos on the politics of lockdown resonate with all of her fans, with a sprinkle of her native tounge Kiswahili she has us all enamored. Even South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has given her the thumbs up.
Who is Angel Majimbo?
I'm a super geeky girl who loves math. I play chess a lot but I'm really known for my funny videos.
People wanted the full version of this video and here you are ♿️😮 pic.twitter.com/FpnxrDGOVq— majimb.o (@ElsaAngel19) April 15, 2020
What do you do when you're not under lockdown?
I’m a journalist student at Strathmore university.
What is the lockdown in Kenya like for you?
I love it, I get to save money while watching Netflix the whole day and eating. Kinda like a holiday but I wish the circumstances that caused it weren't so horrible.
I want to inform my crush that I’m not going anywhere so it would be easier for everyone if you cooperated pic.twitter.com/Ni3CEI6gPg— majimb.o (@ElsaAngel19) April 16, 2020
Is the lockdown helping in your creative process?
I’ve definitely been making way more videos cause my semester just ended and I have a lot of free time.
When did you start with the videos?
I started back in 2016.
What inspires you?
The people around me , it gives me joy to make them laugh.
When did you realise you went viral in SA?
On the 15th of April. I was just chilling at home and someone sent me a screenshot of people in SA going crazy over my videos.
How did that feel?
Nice, such positive vibes bring positive feels. I love the energy.
Education is not my calling so we’re doing things the Kim Kardashian way pic.twitter.com/uHSsScFjg0— majimb.o (@ElsaAngel19) April 17, 2020
What has been the best moments since this new-found fame?
People texting me . I love interacting with them, most of them are SUPER FUNNY and also have amazing stories.
What are your challenges as a creative?
Sometimes I can't get an idea. And forced video ideas don’t come as naturally. But that rarely happens.
What do you plan to do in future?
Get into advertising and marketing. Make more videos and always aim higher cause the sky is the limit.
