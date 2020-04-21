Entertainment

Five minutes with internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo

By Karabo Ledwaba - 21 April 2020 - 11:28
Angel Majimbo loves to make people laugh
Image: Twitter

Eighteen-year-old internet sensation Angel 'Elsa' Majimbo has been entertaining Africa and the world during the Covid-19 lockdown. The natural-born entertainer from Nairobi in Kenya has particularly garnered much deserved attention in South Africa for her witty videos.

Her videos on the politics of lockdown resonate with all of her fans, with a sprinkle of her native tounge Kiswahili she has us all enamored. Even South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has given her the thumbs up.

Who is Angel Majimbo?

I'm a super geeky girl who loves math. I play chess a lot but I'm really known for my funny videos.

What do you do when you're not under lockdown?

I’m a journalist student at Strathmore university.

What is the lockdown in Kenya like for you?

I love it, I get to save money while watching Netflix the whole day and eating. Kinda like a holiday but I wish the circumstances that caused it weren't so horrible.

Is the lockdown helping in your creative process?

I’ve definitely been making way more videos cause my semester just ended and I have a lot of free time.

When did you start with the videos?

I started back in 2016.

What inspires you?

The people around me , it gives me joy to make them laugh.

When did you realise you went viral in SA?

On the 15th of April. I was just chilling at home and someone sent me a screenshot of people in SA going crazy over my videos.

How did that feel?

Nice, such positive vibes bring positive feels. I love the energy.

What has been the best moments since this new-found fame?

People texting me . I love interacting with them, most of them are SUPER FUNNY and also have amazing stories.

What are your challenges as a creative?

Sometimes I can't get an idea. And forced video ideas don’t come as naturally. But that rarely happens.

What do you plan to do in future?

Get into advertising and marketing. Make more videos and always aim higher cause the sky is the limit.

 

X