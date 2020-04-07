Bonang credits her presenting swag to V-Mash: She was everything I wanted to be
Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's best TV presenters, and she has revealed that her presenting style is all thanks to the late Vinolia "V-Mash" Mashego, who died on Monday.
Vinolia, who first captured many hearts as a Jam Alley presenter, died in her sleep at her Mamelodi, Pretoria, home at the age of 56.
Bonang was heartbroken by her idol's sudden death, and took to Twitter to talk about V-Mash's influence on her career.
She said the presenter had ignited her passion for presenting, and said no-one has even come close to Vinolia's artistry and genius.
“She inspired my entire presenting style - the vernac, catchy phrases, huge personality. She was everything I wanted to be. This one cuts deeps,” Bonang said.
So true, @bonang_m. Your catchy phrases definitely remind me of #Vinolia. Keep her legacy alive.— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) April 6, 2020
As the song says, "There's no business like show business." Pls, let us appreciate artists, musicians, authors, poets, journalists, etc.
May her soul rest in peace.🙏🏽
Showbiz pic.twitter.com/1u4L85yD61
.... Thank you for igniting my fire. Rest In Peace 🙏😭💔 pic.twitter.com/tzvRMWmhBZ— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 6, 2020
Legendary Felicia Mabuza-Suttle said she always saw a bit of V-Mash in Bonang's catchy phrases, and encouraged B to keep V-Mash's legacy alive in that way.
Other presenters, including Penny Lebyane and Robert Marawa, also paid tribute to the fire that was V-Mash.
Penny called it “the end of an era”, and praised the presenter's father for his influence on her life and career.
Robert said V-Mash “brought personality, vibe and made us so happy.”
VinoliaMashego💔💔💔 The End Of An Era. Robala Khutšo MoTau.— PennyLebyane💚AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) April 6, 2020
A triple threat on two legs with balls cause her dad had laid an amazing foundation himself as charismatic tv host on the same #SABC. Granpa #CollinsMashego held #VMash by the hand& loved her through it all.She knew daddy had her back from day1. What a loved girl💔💔💔I’m so sad https://t.co/XVIRFeE7IR— PennyLebyane💚AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) April 6, 2020
You brought personality, vibe and made us so happy!!! A cult following u certainly had.... If u missed an episode of Jam Alley u'd be depressed for the entire weekend because we would have missed ur showbiz pizazz!!!#RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBYUego38o— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 6, 2020
