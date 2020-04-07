Entertainment

Bonang credits her presenting swag to V-Mash: She was everything I wanted to be

By Chrizelda Kekana - 07 April 2020 - 10:43
Bonang Matheba paid her respects to the late presenter 'V-Mash'.
Image: Via Bonang's Instagram

Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's best TV presenters, and she has revealed that her presenting style is all thanks to the late Vinolia "V-Mash" Mashego, who died on Monday.

Vinolia, who first captured many hearts as a Jam Alley presenter, died in her sleep at her Mamelodi, Pretoria, home at the age of 56.

Bonang was heartbroken by her idol's sudden death, and took to Twitter to talk about V-Mash's influence on her career.

She said the presenter had ignited her passion for presenting, and said no-one has even come close to Vinolia's artistry and genius.

“She inspired my entire presenting style - the vernac, catchy phrases, huge personality. She was everything I wanted to be. This one cuts deeps,” Bonang said.

Legendary Felicia Mabuza-Suttle said she always saw a bit of V-Mash in Bonang's catchy phrases, and encouraged B to keep V-Mash's legacy alive in that way.

Other presenters, including Penny Lebyane and Robert Marawa, also paid tribute to the fire that was V-Mash.

Penny called it “the end of an era”, and praised the presenter's father for his influence on her life and career.

Robert said V-Mash “brought personality, vibe and made us so happy.”

