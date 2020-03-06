'I would ask, what’s the point of living?': Women share the anguish of not being able to conceive

Molatelo Mainetje-Bossman hated her life for years, lost weight and became suicidal - all because she could not fall pregnant.

Years ago she went through a complicated pregnancy due to a medical condition and as a result, she cannot naturally carry a child.

“I went to school. I have my own car and I consider myself successful in my own level. But the fact that I haven’t given birth means I don’t carry much weight in society. In everything I do, I am asked about children," she said.

“I still get judged harshly. Sometimes I would ask myself: ‘What’s the point of living after all?’”

She struggled to retain friends as most would fall pregnant, and she worried about being invited to baby showers and traumatising herself all over again.

“Women like me are called names. I can’t just expose myself to any environments. It can happen at home, too. If my baby sisters have children, they get to be called so and so’s mother, and that elevates their status to woman. I remain a girl.

“When I was 14 I refused to go to initiation school. I’m often told that’s why I can’t have children, like it’s a curse,” she said.

She was one of the women speaking at the Fertility Show Africa in Midrand on Friday.

Mainetje-Bossman decried the toxic culture of ostracising and stigmatising women because of fertility challenges, and imposing patriarchal mindsets on them.