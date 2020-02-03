Iconic SA poet Don Mattera praised

Politicians, poets and musicians gathered in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, to pay tribute to legendary writer and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera.

Hundreds of people attended the launch of Mattera's foundation at the Don Mateman community hall.

The guest list included high-profile politicians such as former president Kgalema Motlanthe, former speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and former first lady Zanele Mbeki. Journalists trained by Mattera were also present at the event.

Painting the mission of his foundation with his signature style of speaking, Mattera said his heart was wailing for the children of South Africa.

"They call me the bud of compassion because I became the patron of the South African organisation that looks after children.

"The Mattera family, they fought, they looked after children. We must go out of our way to protect the child otherwise there won't be a country again tomorrow," said Mattera.

He told the crowd, who were captured by his presentation, that he had suffered brutal harassment from the apartheid regime for his defence of "the African" identity. Mattera ended his speech by warning against the dangers of racial classification.

"Please, we do not want to see another war or killing among the colours. They are Africans. They are people. Give them their dignity."