Zinnbauer feels Lorch will find his piano for Bucs soon

Having found it hard to replicate the form that earned him the Footballer of the Season gong last season, it's a matter of time before Orlando Pirates ace Thembinkosi Lorch reaches the same dizzy heights.

This was the sentiment of his coach Josef Zinnbauer in the wake of their 2-1 win over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend.

Runaway top-scorer Gabadinho Mhango netted a first-half brace for the Buccaneers, while Augustine Kwem struck what eventually proved a mere consolation for the Chilli Boys. Mhango now leads the scoring charts with 14 goals.

While it was the Malawian marksman who again bagged the vital goals that inspired the Sea Robbers to the second spot on the log, Zinnbauer looked more impressed by Lorch's contribution.

"Lorch.... you [the media] know better than me that Lorch is a big player in Africa. Last year, he was very well, doing many good things and now he's on the way. He's returning to his best form gradually," Zinnbauer said of the attacker.

"For me, it's because he's been working on his defending [that he is slowly getting his best form] and in the past it wasn't like that. Now he works for the team, he's a team player. He's definitely heading in the right direction."