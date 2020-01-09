Richard Maponya was the opposite of Guptas

Late legendary entrepreneur Richard Maponya was the opposite of the infamous Gupta family.

Popular poet and musician Mzwakhe Mbuli caught attendants by surprise with these words at the memorial service of the iconic businessman in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday after he died on Monday morning.

“He was the opposite of the Guptas. He fend(ed) for himself. He was a guru, a father of the township economy,” said Mbuli.

Chairperson of Regenesys Business School, Dr Marko Saravanja, described Maponya as an embodiment of leadership and entrepreneurship.

Regenesys, a few years ago, honoured Maponya by awarding him with a Lifetime Business Achievement Award

“The most remarkable thing about him is that he was a great uniter. And that is what we need today. His spirit and legacy will remain forever and when we think about great SA leaders who have worked hard and achieved through a life-long period, his legacy will live forever.

“Only united as a country we can compete globally. He was a visionary and a great thinker,” said Saravanja.