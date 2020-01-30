Family and friends launch a foundation to honour legendary Mattera

A foundation to honour legendary poet, writer and Struggle veteran Don Mattera will be launched on Saturday at 5pm in Eldorado Park by friends and his family.

Mattera's son Teddy said the idea to start a foundation in his father's name came about last year after a gathering of friends and family to do something about his legacy.

"We decided to do something to recognise Mattera's work as a remarkable South African in the role he played in arts, poetry literature and politics," he said.

"The celebration event will pay homage to a true 'son of the soil' at the Don Mateman Civic Hall in Eldorado Park on February 1.

Mattera has written poetry and an autobiography called Memory is the Weapon. He has written plays and children stories as well.

He was awarded the Steve Biko prize for his autobiography.

Mattera has worked as a journalist for Sowetan, The Sunday Times and The Weekly Mail, now Mail & Guardian.