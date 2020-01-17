Les Misérables rings bells for SA scenario

Football has been a universal language for decades, uniting people, creating a culture of sportsmanship and instilling patriotism.

France was on top of the world following their victorious triumph at the Fifa World Cup 2018 which has made household names out of locals like Kylian Mbappé.

However, for film director Ladj Ly this was the perfect starting point for his global cinematic debut in Les Misérables.

If the movie title sounds familiar you might want to point your déja vu at the 1862 novel and theatrical success Les Mis (as it is affectionately known) which follows the cat-and-mouse tale between a police officer and prisoner who breaks his parole.

Jumping forward to the 21st century this tale is eerily familiar to the global plight of society's downtrodden people who fend off police brutality, paucity and crime.