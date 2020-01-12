How to make your mark in SA’s film and TV industry

Film and TV can change our entire perspective on life and alter our emotions, making us happy or sad – depending on a film’s intentions. It’s an escape for most people and a way of experiencing a different journey. Great films can even inspire great ideas or give someone a nudge to do something courageous.

The films we see often stay with us for life. We all have a list of TV productions or movies we cannot do without, and we have filmmakers to thank for all that. They work countless late hours to capture the perfect scene and ensure their film evokes the right emotion.

Filmmakers are visionaries. They envision the start and ending of a film before it’s even shot and see it to completion successfully – just by reading the script!

Mpho Mahlaamela, a film and television student at CityVarsity, speaks about his special relationship with film and TV and reflects on how he has expressed himself creatively with training from CityVarsity.

“Since I enrolled with CityVarsity, the highlight has been the Arnold Classic Africa [ACA] event. When I got to shoot at ACA, I had the opportunity to interview Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been in the film and television industry for years. It was such an honour,” he says.

Mahlaamela has worked on other projects for his personal development. He has shot music videos for people in his hometown in Limpopo and filmed the Gaming Championship League. He is determined to start building his brand and work his way to the top.

What makes a good filmmaker?

Great video production is thoughtful and engages viewers emotionally, keeping them fascinated by what has been captured. It should be captivating, entertaining, breathtaking and epic. It is vital to keep in mind that viewers are always looking for outstanding, relatable and gripping content to enjoy.

Award-winning filmmakers are not created overnight. They make a name for themselves through years of experience and behind-the-scenes work. Powerful and acclaimed producers know and understand that you have to start somewhere, no matter how talented you are. Your skills can always be sharpened.