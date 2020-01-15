Rasta's plea for help: I need to find a school and stationary for my kids

While many were excited to be taking their kids back to school on Wednesday, well-known funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje is praying for an intervention to allow his children to attend school this year.

A heartbroken Rasta told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that his two daughters can't go to school because they have no stationary or school shoes.

Rasta explained that one of his daughters, who was supposed to start grade 1 on Wednesday, had not been placed in a school yet.

"I applied last year for my seven-year-old daughter to get into a school, but we were told to go to the department of education for that. The other thing was that we had to buy stationary. So I was holding [out] for those things, because we were not sure that maybe I was going to take her home to attend school there," he said.