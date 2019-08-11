Entertainment

Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes viral

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 11 August 2019 - 15:42
Eminem during The Detroit Hip Hop Summit at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan, United States.
Eminem during The Detroit Hip Hop Summit at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan, United States.
Image: Paul Warner/WireImage via Getty Images

Social media users were convinced that they had found the son of celebrity painter Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje, after a picture of Eminem emerged on social media recently.

Rasta, who is known for his paintings at celebrity funerals, is always grilled for his artwork.

But the attention was on another user recently when he posted this sketch of Eminem.

The user bravely posted his Eminem drawing, claiming it took him months to complete.

“This drawing took me two month. Glad I’m finally finished", he wrote

Eminem can’t see this please.

The artist has passion for his artwork but the sad part of it is that he doesn’t get it right.

Tweeps disapproved of the inaccurate painting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X