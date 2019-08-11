Twitter finds 'Rasta’s son' after dodgy pic of Eminem goes viral
Social media users were convinced that they had found the son of celebrity painter Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje, after a picture of Eminem emerged on social media recently.
Rasta, who is known for his paintings at celebrity funerals, is always grilled for his artwork.
But the attention was on another user recently when he posted this sketch of Eminem.
This @Eminem drawing has taken me months. Glad I'm finally finished. ?? pic.twitter.com/XyBKELs21O— Ndabezitha (@MbejeMsizie) August 2, 2019
The user bravely posted his Eminem drawing, claiming it took him months to complete.
“This drawing took me two month. Glad I’m finally finished", he wrote
Eminem can’t see this please.
The artist has passion for his artwork but the sad part of it is that he doesn’t get it right.
Tweeps disapproved of the inaccurate painting.
U must be Rasta's son pic.twitter.com/DJsCyYpN6g— Miyakazi Gcwanini (@ThandozDayimani) August 2, 2019
So after months of drawing you came up with this? pic.twitter.com/LgUr2pBnsP— Eugene Ndubuisi (@duby_martins) August 2, 2019
The only thing I'm recognizing is Eminem's name, good handwriting. pic.twitter.com/5kL4W2oLZe— Manzi Nkaka (@fabnkakaIV) August 3, 2019