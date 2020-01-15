Relief as Crystal Park high school allocates space for more learners
Crystal Park high school was among dozens of high schools that were allocating grade 8 learners into their classrooms in Ekurhuleni.
The high school achieved 81, 7% in their matric results with 100% pass rate on five subjects namely geography, physical science, life science, history and tourism studies.
Grade 8 learner Kylie Sabasaba from Benoni said she was nervous about starting high school.
"Its a very big school with older people. I have fears of making new friends and adapting to the environment, but I'm excited to be part of the learners here and we were received very warmly in orientation," said Sabasaba.
Another new comer, Basetsane Morage who had just found space in the school said she was relieved to have been able to start her school term with other learners.
" I did not get accepted into several schools on time and I was panicking because I thought I would be staying at home while my peers continue learning" said Morage.
The principal of the school Barrel Mabayo said the school was ready to provide a great academic year to hundreds of the enrolled learners.
"We have worked hard in the past academic year and we intend to work better again this year and our grade 11 learners will be getting the same pressure we put on our matriculants to ensure a 100%,pass rate," said Mbayo.
Mabayo said the school would also be buying extra recommend study materials for learners across all grades.
"We want the best for our children and therefore we have made sure we raise funds to make learning more fun and exciting.
School governing body member Steven Maseko said parents were pleased with the pass rate increase after working together with teachers and learners to find ways of improving the school.
"We have high capacity and we are still taking learners for late registration, however, handing out of textbooks and other learning material is almost done to ensure that lessons begin as soon as possible.
Maseko said the community and teachers have worked together to make sure that the school wins back its reputation apart from being on the media for a high rate of violence and misconduct.
"We will continue to work hard to ensure best result and quality education for all learners.
