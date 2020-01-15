Relief as Crystal Park high school allocates space for more learners

Crystal Park high school was among dozens of high schools that were allocating grade 8 learners into their classrooms in Ekurhuleni.

The high school achieved 81, 7% in their matric results with 100% pass rate on five subjects namely geography, physical science, life science, history and tourism studies.

Grade 8 learner Kylie Sabasaba from Benoni said she was nervous about starting high school.

"Its a very big school with older people. I have fears of making new friends and adapting to the environment, but I'm excited to be part of the learners here and we were received very warmly in orientation," said Sabasaba.

Another new comer, Basetsane Morage who had just found space in the school said she was relieved to have been able to start her school term with other learners.

" I did not get accepted into several schools on time and I was panicking because I thought I would be staying at home while my peers continue learning" said Morage.

The principal of the school Barrel Mabayo said the school was ready to provide a great academic year to hundreds of the enrolled learners.