EC coastal sunrise inspired the winning gown

Zozibini Tunzi looked like a ray of sunshine as she was crowned Miss Universe early yesterday morning (SA time) at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Biji Gibbs ombré gown that the Tsolo-born beauty queen, 26, was wearing as she won was inspired by coastal sunrise in Eastern Cape.

It took Gibbs - through her couture fashion label Biji La Maison - 1,400 hours to complete the winning number.

Using 138,000 bugle beads - each hand-beaded - Gibbs said the dress weighed a heavy 8kg. To get the right ombré effect, the atelier created a fabric using eight colours that included silver, pearl gold, rich gold, copper, bronze, teal, blue and navy.

"The inspiration behind it was to mimic the shimmering light that you get during sunrise - so basically sunrise over water. It was born from that concept, which is why we went for a dress with bugle beading so that we can get a watery effect," Gibbs explained.

"Because she's from the Eastern Cape, on that side of the country she wouldn't be seeing the sunset but rather sunrise.