'I listened to 'Brown Skin Girl' to activate that black girl magic': Four quotes from Zozibini Tunzi

Newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared some pearls of wisdom when answering questions during the competition. Zozi spoke proudly about diversifying beauty and the importance of women and girls taking the lead.

Here are four powerful quotes from her:

Women, girls and leadership

“The most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young women and girls for a very long time, not because we don't want to [lead], but because of what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity, and that is what we should be teaching these young girls- to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space and cementing yourself.”

Diversifying beauty

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it's time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

On climate change

“Future leaders could do a little bit more, but we as individuals can also play a part in making the climate the way it should be in the future. We have children protesting about the climate and, as adults, we should join as well. We should have corporations join and the government should take it seriously. It is up to us to keep our planet safe.”

Black girl magic

“I like to self-affirm every single morning, I look at myself in the mirror and say, 'you're beautiful, capable and you're intelligent'. This week I've been listening to 'Brown Skin Girl' just to activate that black girl magic.”