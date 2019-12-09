Good Life

It's dazzling! Here's how much Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe crown is worth

By Toni Jaye Singer - 09 December 2019 - 13:12
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi proudly wears "The Power of Unity' crown after winning the Miss Universe 2019 pageant on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US.
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi proudly wears "The Power of Unity' crown after winning the Miss Universe 2019 pageant on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is the first beauty queen to don the new diamond-studded Miss Universe crown, called "The Power of Unity".

LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi message to SA after being crowned Miss Universe

The crown's name is meant to celebrate a woman for being complex, diverse, unapologetically ambitious and strong, said Fred Mouawad of Mouaward, the Lebanese jewellery firm that crafted it. 

WATCH | Take a closer look at the Miss Universe 'Power of Unity' crown

Here are some fast facts about it:

  • The crown boasts more than 1,770 diamonds set in 18-karat gold.
  • The ornate design features a series of sparkling leaves and flowers connected by vines. Mouaward explains that these interconnected vines "represent the community of women from around the world whose bonds unite them and reminds us we are stronger together than apart".
  • The sparkling centerpiece of the crown is a golden canary diamond weighing in at a whopping 62.83 carats. It is flanked by another two smaller golden canary diamonds which were cut from the same rough stone mined in Botswana.
  • This incredible piece of jewellery is valued at $5m — that's a whopping R73m.

Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | SA's Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.
Entertainment
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X