Entertainment

DJ Tira is doing the most in the United States

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 24 November 2019 - 11:09
Dj Tira is doing the most in the United States and raising the south African flag high.
Dj Tira is doing the most in the United States and raising the south African flag high.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

DJ Tira aka malume Uyalumana is making massive moves in the States, proving he's not there to play games. 

Tira was part of the star-studded guest list who supported Charlize Theron at her Africa Outreach fundraiser in New York.

Then earlier this week Tira bumped into legendary group Roots after attending the Jimmy Fallon’s show and posted a picture of them together on Instagram

“Black Thought from the Gramm winners The Roots upwards & Upwards stay tuned,” he wrote.

Cava the pic:

DJ Tira's wife in a nasty fight with neighbour

DJ Tira's wife and socialite Gugu Khathi is embroiled in a nasty fight with her neighbour that has turned violent.
News
1 week ago

Trevor Noah, Bonang Matheba & DJ Tira: see what your fave celebs got up to over the weekend

Your weekly guide to what your favourite celebs got up to over the weekend.
S Mag
1 week ago

Dispute over Qwabe twins: DJ Tira hasn't spoken to us

"We have been in contact with them and they have not indicated that they would like to be removed from their management contact."
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Violent clashes between police and Zimbabwean opposition party members
X