South Africa

IN PICTURES | Bank of Lisbon falls

24 November 2019 - 11:00

The tragic Bank of Lisbon, a building that became a monument of pain last year, was on Sunday morning imploded.

The building  remains a sad memory for South Africans after three fire fighters were killed last year when the building caught fire in September. 

With scores watching, the 31 storey pile situated at Pixley Ka Isaka Street in Johannesburg central, went down after it was determined it was no longer fit for occupation after the tragedy took place on September 5, 2018.

