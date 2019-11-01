Judith Sephuma's new live show power-packed

Acclaimed, prolific and versatile jazz vocalist Judith Sephuma will present a highly charged two-hour live recording, Power of Dreams Listening Session Live, at Monte Casino in Fourways, north of Joburg, tonight.

Sephuma will be accompanied by an orchestra and her band at Emperors Palace's Theatre of Marcellus. The recording comes four months after the release of her eighth album, Power of Dreams.

Sephuma said that putting together a live show is quite daunting.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE just two days before the event, Sephuma was putting the final touches to the songs, sound and lighting design.

Like all perfectionists, she explains that she wanted everything to go smoothly for everybody.

"When you have been doing this for so long it is easy to let your guard down, taking for granted that people know I can sing. But with me I am getting worse, every time. With every show I want to be better than the previous ones, musically, the way I look and the sound."

She adds: "So far I am happy with how things are going. On Friday morning I'm doing a dress rehearsal where I will do all the songs. From then, we take two hours' break before we go live. I think I am going to have fun despite my concerns."

Yet the sultry singer, who has been in the music industry for almost two decades, finds it hard to relax.

"I pray that my voice does not crack. not that it did before. One thing that always makes one nervous is forgetting the lyrics. I pray that there must not be load-shedding," she shares.