Siphephelo Ndlovu extends frontiers of jazz

Jazz pianist and composer Siphephelo Ndlovu is one of the sparkling and exciting new voices who are helping jazz reclaim its relevance.

Ndlovu, 26, from Joburg, is ready to launch his solo career with a powerful album, Afrikanization, that is set to drop at the end of the month.

With his debut, Ndlovu, the son of the acclaimed playwright and TV producer Duma ka Ndlovu, plans to extend the frontiers of jazz with boundary-breaking music that embraces African traditional music.

The album that was recorded live in studio features talented artists like Luyanda Gogwana and Marlin Witbooi.

Ndlovu defines Afrikanization as a cosmopolitan project that is influenced by the music that he listened to when he was growing up, which has shaped the artist he is today.

He was introduced to music of artists such Busi Mhlongo, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Fela Kuti and Al Jarreau at a young age by his father.